Carlson Capital L P Purchases New Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 279,206 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,409,000. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 1.5% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.21% of Vulcan Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 24.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 53.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,862. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.88. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

