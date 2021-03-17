Carlson Capital L P Raises Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after buying an additional 236,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,234,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 497,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.67.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $635.57. 10,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $616.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $628.68. The firm has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.