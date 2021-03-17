Carlson Capital L P Reduces Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Carlson Capital L P lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,336 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 75,732 shares during the period. Best Buy accounts for 0.9% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.09% of Best Buy worth $23,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

Shares of BBY traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.51. 13,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.77.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

