Carlson Capital L P Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Carlson Capital L P cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,410,155 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $18,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

BK traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 52,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,117. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

