Carlson Capital L P Sells 228,781 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Carlson Capital L P decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228,781 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up 1.5% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.16% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $43,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,232,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,791,000 after purchasing an additional 699,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,717,000 after purchasing an additional 523,892 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLTW traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $221.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,534. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $232.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

WLTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

