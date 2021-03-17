Carlson Capital L P Sells 378,682 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378,682 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp makes up about 1.0% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.97% of PacWest Bancorp worth $28,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 33,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACW. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

