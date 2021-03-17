Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.