Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Up 26.3% in February

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,360,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 11th total of 10,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $6,270,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $1,656,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

