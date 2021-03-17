Carry (CRE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $143.29 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. Carry has a market capitalization of $150.57 million and approximately $143.29 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carry has traded up 112.1% against the dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,560,633,558 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

