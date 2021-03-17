Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Up 21.8% in February

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 11th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CARS shares. Benchmark raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
