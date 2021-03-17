Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.26% of Carvana worth $106,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $2,240,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $1,219,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $29,083.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $29,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 8,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.44, for a total value of $2,306,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 787,623 shares of company stock worth $220,560,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

NYSE CVNA opened at $283.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.90 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.88. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

