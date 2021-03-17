carVertical 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $781,896.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, carVertical has traded up 77.4% against the US dollar. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $11.80 million and $781,896.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.87 or 0.00637861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070457 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00025202 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00034167 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical (CV) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

carVertical Token Trading

