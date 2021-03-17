carVertical Achieves Market Cap of $14.27 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 117.4% against the US dollar. One carVertical token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a market cap of $14.27 million and $1.10 million worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00050293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.89 or 0.00659895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00069339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00026300 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CV) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

carVertical Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

