CasinoCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $172,004.00 (CSC)

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. CasinoCoin has a total market capitalization of $36.45 million and $172,004.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CasinoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CasinoCoin has traded up 22% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.77 or 0.00451907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00061143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00031321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.97 or 0.00150157 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00055740 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002163 BTC.

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CasinoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,535,036 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,535,016 coins. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org . CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

