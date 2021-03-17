Caspian (CSP) Price Hits $0.0175 on Top Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Caspian has traded up 192.4% against the US dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $7.84 million and $83,246.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00055127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.25 or 0.00665863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00070265 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00025828 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.