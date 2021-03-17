Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,391 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.10% of Cass Information Systems worth $39,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 356,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $686.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.