Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 19.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares traded up 19.9% on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $72.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cassava Sciences traded as high as $63.65 and last traded at $62.52. 9,309,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 8,375,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

