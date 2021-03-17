Castle (CSTL) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 29.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $25,256.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.52 or 0.00393038 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005294 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00031864 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.37 or 0.04466477 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,348,714 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

