Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

CATB opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.19. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

