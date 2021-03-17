CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Purchased by PARK CIRCLE Co

PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. CatchMark Timber Trust accounts for 1.2% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PARK CIRCLE Co owned 0.29% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 191,210 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,312,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 675,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 81.0% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 485,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 217,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $520.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.32.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.34%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

