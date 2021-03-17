Catex Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $29,275.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Catex Token has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $29,275.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

