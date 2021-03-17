Causeway Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 651,244 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 651,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,151,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.4% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 56,185 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.62. 72,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,825,654. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $126.25. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average is $108.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,499. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

