Causeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,145 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,177 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $42,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,223,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.90. 29,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,324. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average is $66.73. The stock has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

