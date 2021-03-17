Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $111.05 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,551,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,315 shares during the period. Infosys makes up about 2.1% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Infosys worth $111,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 261,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 58,499 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,293,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 162,343 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE INFY traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,827,303. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.