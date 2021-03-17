Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $164.66 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,873,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 163,122 shares during the period. JD.com comprises about 3.1% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of JD.com worth $164,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 67.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,670,000 after buying an additional 2,262,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 110.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,502,000 after buying an additional 2,209,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 36.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,490,646. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

