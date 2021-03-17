Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $23.81 Million Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146,016 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $23,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ABB by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ABB by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ABB by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE ABB traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. 55,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

