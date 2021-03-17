Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $37.95 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,193,909 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Vipshop worth $37,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.20. 183,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,080,491. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.