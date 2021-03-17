Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $54.47 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360,399 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $54,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JLL stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.48. 1,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $186.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

