Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,189 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 293.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,189 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $29,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 479.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 119,056 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7,093.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $88,384,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $35.47 on Wednesday, reaching $1,515.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,183. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,689.96 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,747.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,487.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.17.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

