Causeway Capital Management LLC Raises Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 403.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,737 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for 1.5% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of NetEase worth $81,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NetEase by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 59,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NetEase by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,291,000 after acquiring an additional 489,769 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 401.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.84. 34,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,177. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.