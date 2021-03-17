CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.10

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and traded as high as $23.58. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 24,008 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBFV shares. DA Davidson cut CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $123.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

