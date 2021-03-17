CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CB Scientific stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,864. CB Scientific has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20.
CB Scientific Company Profile
