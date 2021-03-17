CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CB Scientific stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,864. CB Scientific has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20.

Get CB Scientific alerts:

CB Scientific Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.