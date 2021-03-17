cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Up 5.4%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 512,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,321,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director William F. Raines III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 42,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $192,772.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,436 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in cbdMD during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in cbdMD during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in cbdMD by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 40,377 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

cbdMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

