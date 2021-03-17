Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.38

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.38 and traded as high as $105.13. Cboe Global Markets shares last traded at $103.79, with a volume of 517,028 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.38.

About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

