C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec lowered C&C Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

C&C Group stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. 2,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

