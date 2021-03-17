Ccore (CCO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $31.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $8,467.37 and $31.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00055239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.00666550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00070186 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.