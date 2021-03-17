CCUniverse (UVU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 110.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $23,503.62 and approximately $211.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 109.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006163 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000105 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.