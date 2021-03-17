Celer Network (CELR) Market Cap Hits $265.90 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $265.90 million and $67.77 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00055127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.25 or 0.00665863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00070265 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00025828 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,448,112,747 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

