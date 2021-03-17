Celo Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.75 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $41.75 million and $295,253.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00050293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.89 or 0.00659895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00069339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00026300 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 41,969,146 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

