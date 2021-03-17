Celo Dollar (CUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $397,426.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $41.98 million and $397,426.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.87 or 0.00637861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070457 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00025202 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00034167 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 41,992,492 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.