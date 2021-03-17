Celo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.92 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00006697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $726.53 million and approximately $23.92 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.03 or 0.00450607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00061221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00147813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.82 or 0.00564180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.