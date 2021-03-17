Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Trading 9% Higher

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s stock price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.29. 5,350,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 22,912,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Celsion by 23.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

