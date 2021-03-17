Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 1,196,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,821,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Cemtrex from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.