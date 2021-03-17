Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.16.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,451,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,079,317. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.84 billion and a PE ratio of -5.35.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

