Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 106318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.45).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is -0.12%.

The firm has a market cap of £55.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.42.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

