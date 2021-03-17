Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.12

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.12 and traded as low as $5.83. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 887,429 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.80.
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)
Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
