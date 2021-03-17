Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.12

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.12 and traded as low as $5.83. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 887,429 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 688,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 167,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

