Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 11th total of 401,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CPF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Central Pacific Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

