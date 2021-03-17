Centrality (CENNZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $120.86 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 53.9% higher against the US dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $120.86 million and $4.16 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00053229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.31 or 0.00645792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00070408 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025378 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00034412 BTC.

Centrality Profile

CENNZ is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

