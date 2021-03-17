Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Centuria Industrial REIT

CIP is Australia's largest domestic pure play industrial REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. CIP's portfolio of high-quality industrial assets is situated in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia and is underpinned by a quality and diverse tenant base. CIP is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and an opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high quality Australian industrial assets.

