Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.10 Million

Brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to announce sales of $91.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.70 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $87.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $386.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $417.05 million, with estimates ranging from $405.80 million to $428.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Century Casinos stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 753,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 497.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

